England vs New Zealand: Liam Livingstone stars as hosts degree collection

England 226-7 (34 overs): Livingstone 95* (78); Boult 3-37 New Zealand 147 (26.5 overs): Mitchell 57 (52); Topley 3-27 England won by 79 runs; series level 1-1 Scorecard.

England comfortably beat New Zealand by 79 runs to level the one-day international series in a rain-affected encounter at Southampton.

The game was reduced to 34 overs per side and England slipped to 55-5 having been put in to bat.

But Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 95 from 78 balls, in a seventh-wicket stand of 112 with Sam Curran, helped them recover to 226-7.

Reece Topley then took 3-27 as New Zealand fell to 147 all out.

Seamer Trent Boult made an immediate impact upon his return to the side, having not played an ODI for almost a year, reducing England to 8-3 as Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes added just seven runs between them.

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali led a brief middle-order recovery before Livingstone and Curran, who made 42, batted sensibly before an explosive finish to set a formidable total.