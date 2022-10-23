England & Wales Cricket Board names Richard Gould as new chief government

Richard Gould entered sports administration after serving in the military as a tank commander

Richard Gould has been named as the new chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Ex-England women’s captain Clare Connor has filled the position on an interim basis after Tom Harrison quit in June.

Gould, 52, will step down from his current role with Championship football club Bristol City to formally take over from Connor in January.

“I’m honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead our game forward in England and Wales,” he said.

“This is as part of a talented and committed team that encompasses the ECB, every cricket club in the land, all the counties, our partners, sponsors, fans and the army of players and volunteers that support the game in every corner of our country.

“I look forward to taking up the role in the new year, but for now will be an armchair fan supporting our men’s team in the T20 World Cup in Australia, whilst the women prepare for their T20 World Cup…