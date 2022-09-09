England, Wales, Northern Eire and Scotland name off weekend’s soccer following demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and professional Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled.

EFL games were due to take place on Friday and Saturday, with six Women’s Super League fixtures – the first of the season – on Saturday and Sunday.

England’s National League, FA Trophy and grassroots football is also off.

Friday’s play at golf’s PGA Championship was called off, along with all British horse racing and cricket’s Test between England and South Africa.

British horse racing will return on Sunday, with rugby union’s Premiership season beginning on Saturday after two fixtures on Friday were postponed.

British Boxing Board of Control tournaments have been postponed on Friday, with a decision yet to be made on the world boxing…