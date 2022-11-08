England will ‘100%’ belief safety recommendation given round Pakistan tour, says Ben Stokes

England played T20s in Karachi and Lahore in September and October

England’s players will “100%” trust the security advice around travelling to Pakistan for next month’s Test series, says captain Ben Stokes.

England will play their first Tests in Pakistan for 17 years from 1 December but concerns have been raised after the gun attack on Imran Khan.

England’s security advisor Reg Dickason has visited Pakistan and may return in the coming weeks to reassess security.

“He’s the best man to assess the situation,” Stokes said.

“We can’t really comment on anything really until we’ve got all the information back from Reg.

“But whatever Reg comes back with the players and the people going out on that tour 100% trust him because he’s a man you trust with your life.”

Khan, the ousted prime minister and former cricket captain, was shot last week at a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad.

On Saturday, England bowler Mark Wood admitted it was “a worry” external-link .

England played seven T20s…