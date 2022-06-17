England will maintain chasing magic rating of 500 says Jos Buttler after big win over Netherlands

Liam Livingstone hit the fastest ODI half-century by an England player in his unbeaten 66

Jos Buttler says England will keep chasing the magical target of 500 runs in one-day internationals after a record-breaking victory over the Netherlands.

England posted a staggering 498-4 against the Dutch at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, bettering the 481-6 they made against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, as well as surpassing the List A record of 496-4, scored by Surrey in 2007.

It was spearheaded by wicketkeeper Buttler’s unbeaten 162 off 70 balls, which included 14 sixes and seven fours.

He was ably supported by fellow centurions Dawid Malan (125) and Phil Salt (122) and Liam Livingstone’s brutal 66 off 22 balls as England racked up 26 sixes in total – many of which were hit into the forest surrounding the ground.

Livingstone needed 12 off the final two balls in England’s innings to reach 500 but could only manage a four and a six as England fell just short of the milestone.

