England ‘will not panic’ regardless of heavy defeat in first India ODI, says captain Jos Buttler

“We came third in a two-horse race.”

England’s world champion 50-over side is not used to days like this.

Before play if you scanned down the teamsheet and saw Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler’s names there, you could not help but reminisce about the last time those five played together in a one-day international – the 2019 World Cup final.

But on a sweltering Tuesday at The Oval, that batting line-up of World Cup heroes crumpled and England were thrashed by 10 wickets by India.

Never before had they lost by such a margin at home.

Not since 2011, when England were playing VHS cricket in a DVD age, have they lost by 10 wickets anywhere in the world.

“It’s a very tough day,” captain Buttler said. “We came third in a two-horse race.

“It’s tough to take.”

Over the past seven years in white-ball cricket, batting, as Buttler put it, has been England’s “super strength”.

Pushed out with Eoin Morgan’s instructions to attack still ringing in their ears, they broke…