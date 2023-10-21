‘England’s biggest ever participant’ – soccer pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

The world of football has united in tribute to Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday.

Charlton, who “passed peacefully in the early hours of the morning” after being diagnosed with dementia in 2020, lifted three league titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup in a distinguished 17-year career at Old Trafford.

He also scored 49 goals in 106 appearances for the Three Lions, famously helping them win the World Cup in 1966.

“For me, [he is] England’s greatest ever player,” former England striker Gary Lineker told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“You can only judge players that you have seen in your lifetime and I was lucky enough to see him play when I was a young boy.

“He was one of my heroes, one of many people’s heroes.”

Part of Manchester United’s so-called ‘Holy Trinity’ alongside club legends Denis Law and George Best, Charlton scored twice in a famous 4-1 extra-time win against Benfica in the 1968 European Cup final as Sir Matt Busby’s team became the…