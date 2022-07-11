England’s T20 aspect present strengths but in addition face uncertainties as World Cup looms

England may be wondering what they have to do to catch a break.

Just as the Test side has been thrillingly shaken from its slump, the Twenty20 team, in a World Cup year, have lost another series.

Fans had hoped white-ball wobbles had been left behind in an era of the X-Factor and skinny jeans.

England can, quite rightly, say they were understrength for their 2-1 defeat against India. They could call it two bad days at the office under a new coach in Matthew Mott who only took charge two months ago. They came back well in the third T20 to earn victory too.

But this is their third series loss in five and second in succession. Beforehand they won seven out of eight, drawing the other one.

For so long England had a team that all-but picked itself.

Despite their consolation win at Trent Bridge, there are more question marks than certainties with the T20 World Cup opener just 97 days away.

Bring back the big guns

Let’s start with those certainties.

Despite a top score of 18 in the series,…