England’s T20 sequence whitewash by Bangladesh an ‘eye-opener’, says Matthew Mott

England’s 3-0 defeat by Bangladesh in the Twenty20 series has been an “eye-opener”, according to white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

Bangladesh are ranked ninth in the world while England are T20 world champions.

England won the preceding one-day international series 2-1, but struggled to adapt to conditions in the shorter format.

“It hurts, losing 3-0,” said Mott, who was named white-ball coach in May 2022.

“We were really proud of our one-day win because that was a massive effort. But to finish the way we did today will leave a bit of a sour taste in the mouth.”

In Bangladesh’s 16-run win in Mirpur, the hosts successfully defended 159 on a slow, wearing pitch.

England reached 142-6 in reply but were left to rue a sloppy fielding performance in which they dropped two catches, while a series of misfields cost boundaries.

“Our first 15 overs in the field was nowhere near the level we expect,” said Mott, whose side…