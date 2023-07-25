Enhancing Bathroom Aesthetics: Global Shower Screen Market Size Growing From $21… – Press Release

New York, NY, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Shower Screen Market By Application (Commercial And Household), By Product Type (Folding Shower Screens, Fixed Shower Screens, Sliding Shower Screens, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Shower Screen Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2173.86 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3084.57 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.54% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Shower Screen? How big is the Shower Screen Industry?

Report Overview:

The global shower screen market size in terms of market volume was valued at USD 2173.86 million in 2022 and is predicted to surpass USD 3084.57 million by the end of 2030. The shower screen market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 4.54%.

The enclosures that surround the shower area are referred to as the “shower screen.” It assists in preventing water from spreading outside of the closure and, as a result, contributes to the preservation of cleanliness and hygiene. It helps to prevent water from splashing around in the entire bathroom. A door, a restricting flank, and a drawing floor make up the entirety of this structure. It is completely impervious to water.

