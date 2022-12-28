Enid Bakewell: Meet England legend touring Australia in her 80s

Enid Bakewell, bottom right, with other members of East Anglian Veteran Ladies

Not many 82-year-olds have spent their winter travelling to Australia from the UK to play cricket.

But, not many 82-year-olds are quite like Enid Bakewell.

The 1973 World Cup winner is considered one of the greatest female players of all time, having averaged almost 60 and taken 50 wickets at 16.62 in a Test career which ran from 1968 until 1979.

But Bakewell’s playing career isn’t over yet.

Fast forward 53 years, and the ICC Hall of Famer has once again returned from touring Australia and New Zealand – this time representing the East Anglian Veteran Ladies who played several fixtures against other veteran sides.

“We didn’t win many games but that didn’t matter, people felt good about it,” said Bakewell.

“We played over-70s men, and they were very chivalrous, but they didn’t want to lose.

“The New Zealand men seemed to be more friendly and approachable than the Australians. Of course, Australians always want to…