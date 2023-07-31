Enjoy Smartly Enhanced Entertainment with TCL AiPQ Processor 3.0 on its Latest Q… – Press Release

With TCL’s latest intelligent algorithm, the enhanced picture quality elevates the experience of movie watching, game play and more

HONG KONG, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, is reiterating its display advancement to drive more immersive entertainment experiences for users around the world.

On the successful launches of TCL’s all-new QD-Mini LED TVs and QLED TVs, a superior line up of 4K TV’s delivering high and precise contrast, stunning brightness, vivid colours and better uniformity, TCL is committed to the development of its AiPQ Processor 3.0, offering next-level picture performance.

AiPQ Processor 3.0 Enhances the Viewing Experience for Movie and TV Lovers

For true film buffs, any time of day is the perfect time to lose yourself in an engrossing, feature-length production. Whether indulging by staying up late or unwinding on a lazy sunny afternoon, the AiPQ Processor 3.0’s Ai-Contrast feature intelligently reproduces reality by dynamically optimizing the contrast ratio, analyzing brightness and darkness levels to perfectly balance light and shadows – ensuring the intensity of a scene is upheld whether watching during the day or night. To ensure you never miss a detail of the drama unfolding on your screen, Ai-Clarity analyses the image according to its original resolution, reproducing the final image with precise noise reduction for crystal clear visuals, meaning every detail of an intense film scene is captured. For fans of the fantasy genre, where out-of-this-world colour palettes really bring the story to life, Ai-Colour transforms and strengthens the screen colour gamut, independently rendering different colours to ensure expression is optimized for a truly immersive experience.

For those who prefer to unwind by transporting themselves to other worlds via nature documentaries, Ai-Colour perceives images in the same way the naked eye does by recreating micro colour details seen…