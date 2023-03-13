Enjuris’ Annual Report Ranks Top Law Schools for Women – Press Release

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the seventh year in a row, women made up the majority of law school students pursuing Juris Doctor (JD) degrees in the United States.



In its annual report , Enjuris compiled data from the American Bar Association (ABA) on law school enrollment to break down law school gender diversity and highlight the top-ranked schools for women.

In 1960, women comprised 3.5 percent of enrollees in ABA-approved law schools. In 2016, the number of female enrollees surpassed male enrollees for the first time.

In 2022, women accounted for 55.75 percent of all students in ABA-approved law schools, while men made up 43.67 percent. The number of men in law schools has declined every year for the past 12 years—from 78,516 male enrollees in 2010 to 50,970 male enrollees in 2022. The trend raises the question: Should we be concerned about the dwindling number of male enrollees in law schools?

The top 20 ABA-accredited law schools by female enrollment in 2022 were:

Northeastern University School of Law North Carolina Central University School of Law Howard University School of Law Florida A&M University College of Law American University Law School Vermont Law School The District of Columbia School of Law Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School Loyola University Chicago School of Law Seattle University School of Law CUNY School of Law Elon University School of Law Suffolk University Law School New England Law University of St. Thomas School of Law Loyola Marymount University School of Law Barry University Law School University of Southern California School of Law Belmont University Law University of Hawaii Law

Women have been making gains in top-ranked law schools. Sixteen of the top 20 law schools, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, had more female attendees than male attendees in 2022. What’s more, 45 percent of law school faculty members are women. In the 1980s, women represented 20 percent of law school faculty members.

