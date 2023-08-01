EnLink Midstream Issues Fifth Annual Sustainability Report – EnLink Midstream (N… – Press Release

Digital report includes progress on emissions intensity reduction and overview of carbon transportation business

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC (EnLink) today issued its 2022 Sustainability Report at http://sustainability.enlink.com. The digital report showcases EnLink’s sustainability achievements during 2022, including progress on the company’s emissions intensity reduction goals and its carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) transportation business that will help reduce emissions across other industries.

“EnLink’s 2022 Sustainability Report demonstrates how a focus on sustainability at all levels of the company can create value for our employees, customers, communities, and investors,” EnLink Chief Executive Officer Jesse Arenivas said. “While last year was impressive, we are looking forward to the ‘future of midstream’ that EnLink is building, coupling traditional midstream (oil and gas delivery) with new midstream (carbon transportation solutions). We’re providing energy products critical to powering our modern society and promoting America’s energy independence, while also offering solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across multiple industries that utilize these products.”

Highlighted Sustainability Achievements

Achievements and progress updates in environmental, social, and governance areas covered in the 2022 Sustainability Report include: