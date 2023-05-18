Enscape 3.5 Brings Digital People and Adjustable Assets to AEC Projects – Press Release

KARLSRUHE, Germany, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Enscape, now part of Chaos, releases Enscape 3.5, bringing adjustable assets, multibounce global illumination (GI) and over 40 digital humans to anyone working in Revit, SketchUp, Archicad, Rhino or Vectorworks. Architects now have even more ways to immerse clients in their real-time visualizations.

“When you’re presenting, the last thing you want is something that draws you out of a visual,” said Petr Mitev, VP Solutions for Designers at Chaos. “That’s why Enscape 3.5 comes with a number of visual quality improvements that architects don’t even need to think about. They’ll just notice that everything looks better, and that’s before they start digging into the customization and entourage updates. It’s a day-one improvement.”

Adjustable Assets

One of Enscape’s biggest user requests is now available in 3.5. With adjustable assets, designers can start customizing materials, colors and more for an initial batch of entourage, making it easier to dial in the right feeling for their 3D scenes. These adjustments cover:

Materials — Users can adjust the materials and colors of 100 furniture items and accessories, as well as one article of clothing for 40 human assets.

Vehicle Colors — 91 vehicles can be customized using a color palette or via a HEX code.

Asset Variants — Some assets include alternate options/variants, including 105 autumnal trees, 120 unpotted plants, 55 sport props, 25 street props and more.

Multi-Asset Editing — Adjustments also come in the form of multi-selections. This is especially useful when a user wants to delete multiple scene assets at one time.

Non-adjustable assets have been added, as well, including five dogs, nine trees, 22 interior assets and 93 unscanned people.