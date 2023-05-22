Ensurge starts manufacturing scale-up and commercialization of the world’s first… – Press Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensurge Micropower ENSUENMPY, a leading provider of solid-state lithium microbatteries for a new generation of wearables, hearables and IoT devices, today announced it is reliably producing packaged lithium solid-state microbatteries with high performance and improved manufacturing flow. In addition to this progress, Ensurge has started producing sample volumes of high capacity multi-layer solid-state lithium microbatteries using its innovative and unique architecture based on a 10-micron stainless steel substrate. Achieving these industry-first milestones is a major step toward bringing Ensurge’s solid-state microbattery products into volume production.



“These two milestones are extremely significant for Ensurge as it prepares to scale production for these market-changing solid-state lithium microbatteries. Our batteries will revolutionize the way next generation products are designed to enable enhanced capabilities and performance,” said Mark Newman, Ensurge Chief Executive Officer. “The Ensurge technical and operations teams have done a phenomenal job in making substantial progress over the last six (6) months to realize the world’s first high energy density microbatteries with capacities in the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour range (mAh).”

Ensurge’s solid-state lithium microbatteries provide Volumetric Energy Density (VED) of 650 to 750 Watt-hours per liter (Wh/L) that is as much as three times that of similar capacity Lithium-ion (Li-ion) microbatteries and up to ten times that of competing solid-state microbatteries. This VED breakthrough enables Ensurge microbatteries to pack more capacity in a small form factor that is also customizable to suit the shape of the end-product. Beyond their VED advancements, these solid-state lithium microbatteries also provide other benefits including charging to 80% battery capacity in 20 minutes compared to Li-ion microbatteries, which need up to 2 hours to be recharged….