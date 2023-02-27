Entegris Appoints James Anderson to Board of Directors – Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Press Release

Entegris, Inc. ((ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced the appointment of James (Jim) Anderson to its board of directors. Mr. Anderson is the president and chief executive officer of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Anderson to the Entegris board of directors,” said Paul L.H. Olson, chairman of Entegris’ board of directors. “Jim brings to the board over twenty years of broad technology industry experience across a range of sectors. Entegris will be able to draw on his experiences at Lattice Semiconductor, Intel, AMD, and other companies at the forefront of the semiconductor industry to provide keen insight into how Entegris can optimize operational execution and continue to innovate to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

About Mr. Anderson

Since 2018, Mr. Anderson has served as the president and chief executive officer of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. Prior to joining Lattice Semiconductor, Mr. Anderson served as the senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Business Group at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). Before joining AMD in May 2015, Mr. Anderson worked at Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc. (formerly Avago Technologies), and LSI Corporation in a variety of leadership positions. Mr. Anderson currently serves on the board of directors of the Semiconductor Industry Association and previously served as a member of the board of directors of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (until January 2023).

