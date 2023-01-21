Entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru





CNN

—



Tourist entry to Machu Picchu Citadel and the Inca Trail Network has been suspended until further notice due to ongoing unrest in Peru, officials in the country said Saturday.

The Decentralized Culture Directorate and Machu Picchu Historical Sanctuary Directorate said in a statement the day before that tourists who have a ticket for January 21 or later can claim a refund for up to one month after the end of protests.

Earlier this week, protests in Peru continued across the country leaving at least 30 injured. At least two police officers were injured and 11 people detained as protests turned violent in the southern city of Puno on Friday. A police station in Puno was set on fire. Interior Minister Vicente Romero said protesters attacked police stations, government buildings and private businesses across the country Friday.

