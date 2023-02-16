Environmental Monitoring Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $29.1 Billion by 20… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Environmental Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global environmental monitoring market size reached US$ 18.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.55% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Environmental monitoring involves the utilization of various tools and techniques to assess the impact of an activity on the environment. It includes a central data management hub, compliance checking validation, automated environmental monitoring alerts, and quality control.

It assists in protecting public water supplies, managing hazardous and radioactive waste, and identifying and analyzing pollution sources. Besides this, as it also allocates resources for land planning and economic development, protects endangered species, mitigates risks, and safeguards human health, it is gaining traction across the globe.

Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, pollution levels are rising around the world. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Environmental monitoring assists in detecting and tracking changes in temperature, humidity, noise levels, biological and chemical air pollutants, and water quality.

Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are focusing on implementing stringent regulations for tracking and curbing pollution….