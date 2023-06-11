Environmental Remedies Introduces Frac Tank Rental Services – Press Release

Environmental Remedies is excited to announce the expansion of our services to better serve our valued clients. Our newly introduced frac tank rental services, in conjunction with our wastewater treatment facility and waste solidification services, create a comprehensive solution for your industrial cleaning projects.

ATLANTA, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Environmental Remedies is excited to announce the expansion of our services to better serve our valued clients. Our newly introduced frac tank rental services, in conjunction with our wastewater treatment facility and waste solidification services, create a comprehensive solution for your industrial cleaning projects. Let’s explore how the integration of these services further enhances to be our ability to be your all-in-one waste management partner.

Frac tanks, which provide adaptable and effective storage solutions for liquids and solids, have become essential for a variety of industries. These sturdy containers are widely used in municipal and industrial applications, environmental cleanup initiatives, and construction projects.

Integration with Industrial Cleaning

One specific area where frac tanks play a crucial role is in industrial cleaning projects. Industrial cleaning often involves the removal and disposal of wastewater or sludge. Frac tanks serve as key components in these projects, providing secure storage for the collected waste generated during the cleaning process.

Our frac tanks have been seamlessly integrated into our industrial cleaning operations, enabling efficient waste management and disposal. Whether it’s vacuuming out tanks, cleaning up spills, or tackling large-scale cleanup projects, such as pond cleanouts or storage tank repairs, our frac tanks offer the capacity and flexibility required to handle various waste materials generated during industrial cleaning processes.

Synergy of Wastewater Treatment and Solidification

We take pride in offering a comprehensive solution for waste…