Envision Healthcare Reaches Comprehensive Restructuring Agreement With Lenders – Press Release

Envision to continue operating and focusing on providing quality care throughout restructuring process

Envision Healthcare Corp. (“Envision”) today announced it and certain of its wholly owned subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Envision has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its key stakeholders supported by more than 60 percent of the company’s approximately $7.7 billion in debt obligations and expects that support will continue to grow in the coming days. The terms of the RSA establish the framework for a consensual and comprehensive restructuring that will position Envision and AMSURG for future growth as two separate businesses. Envision will continue to operate as usual throughout the restructuring process, maintaining its commitment to providing high-quality patient care.

Envision is one of the nation’s leading medical groups, delivering physician and advanced practice provider care in settings where patients have the most acute and life-changing needs – emergency departments, surgical suites, intensive care units and birthing suites – through Envision Physician Services. Additionally, its AMSURG unit partners with physicians to operate more than 250 ambulatory surgery centers nationwide specializing in gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedic care. Together, the two teams of more than 21,000 clinicians are helping improve the health of communities across the U.S. through nearly 30 million patient encounters a year.

“Envision’s teams play a critical role in the functioning of the U.S. healthcare system,” said Jim Rechtin, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare, who joined Envision in February 2020. “We are grateful to the Envision clinicians, physician partners and clinical support teammates for their continued commitment to caring for patients when they need it most.”

Restructuring Support Agreement

Envision currently has more than…