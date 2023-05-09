Enwave breaks ground on a new low-carbon heating facility to supply ‘Green Heat’… – Press Release

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enwave Energy Corporation (Enwave) broke ground for their new low-carbon heating facility at their Pearl Street Energy Centre in downtown Toronto. This groundbreaking marked the beginning of a milestone expansion and renewal of their facilities which will enable Enwave to provide low-carbon heat (Enwave ‘Green Heat’) to Toronto’s world-renowned district energy grid.



As the real estate development industry and downtown institutions race to decarbonize, Enwave’s new low-carbon heating facility will be a game changer for buildings that are targeting to reach the highest level of Toronto Green Standards as well as Zero Carbon Building certifications from the Canadian Green Building Council. When fully utilized, Enwave’s low carbon heating facility will provide enough low-carbon heating to reduce emissions in Toronto by approximately 11,600 tCO2e, which is the equivalent of converting over 10 million square feet of office space to net zero.

Enwave’s ‘Green Heat’ offering will be made possible by the installation of new assets that recycle district waste heat to produce hot water via electrification using dual-use heat pumps, electric feeds, and generators. This technology is optimized due to the scale and magnitude of buildings connected to Enwave’s heating and cooling district.

“The addition of a low carbon heating facility to our Pearl Street Energy Centre is a significant milestone for us and Toronto’s district energy grid, because it allows us to provide decarbonization at scale,” says Carlyle Coutinho, CEO of Enwave Energy Corporation. “As leaders in the energy transition, we are always looking at innovative ways to expand our positive impact and serve even more of Ontario’s residents, institutions, and businesses. Adding this state-of the-art heat pump facility to provide ‘Green Heat’ demonstrates our commitment to this city and province, the development community, and our stakeholders.”

“Buildings in Toronto…