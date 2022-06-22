Eoin Morgan: England captain to overlook third one-day worldwide in opposition to Netherlands

England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday because of a groin problem.

Morgan, 35, has been attempting to manage the injury, and missed an optional training session at the VRA Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

But despite a two-day break since the second match of the series, Morgan has not recovered in time.

Jos Buttler will lead England as they look to wrap up a 3-0 series win.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Morgan’s absence was “precautionary” after he felt tightness in his groin, which he initially tweaked while playing for Middlesex in May.

It caps the end of a miserable trip to Amstelveen on a personal level for Morgan, whose future as England’s limited-overs captain is under scrutiny.

In the first match of the series, Morgan was out first ball – attempting to sweep Pieter Seelar – as England made a record-breaking 498-4.

He followed that with a seven-ball duck in the second ODI on Sunday, dismissed swiping across the…