Eoin Morgan: England white-ball captain retires from worldwide cricket

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed his retirement from international cricket.

Under Morgan, England won the 2019 World Cup and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Morgan said it “hasn’t been an easy decision” but “I believe now is the right time to do so”.

The 35-year-old, who took charge of the T20 side in 2012 and one-day side in 2014, has struggled for form and fitness in recent times.

Jos Buttler, who has led England in nine ODIs and five T20s when Morgan has been absent through injury, is expected to take on the role with an announcement set to be made later in the week.

England face India in a three-match T20 series starting on 7 July, while the T20 World Cup in Australia begins in October.

Morgan is England’s leading run-scorer in one-day and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His tally of 225 ODIs and 115 T20s is also an England record.

In a statement, Morgan, who has only scored one half-century in his last 26…