Eoin Morgan: Ex-England captain retires from cricket aged 36

Eoin Morgan captained London Spirit in The Hundred

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Under Morgan’s guidance, England won the World Cup in 2019 and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Morgan said on Monday that he was retiring from the sport “after much deliberation”.

“I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years,” he added.

“From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment.

“Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever.”

Morgan also captained London Spirit in The Hundred as well as Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

He took charge of England’s T20 side…