ePedigree Software Market to grow by USD 2,660.47 million from 2022 to 2027|Incr… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The epedigree software market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,660.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

ePedigree Software Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global pedigree software market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer epedigree software in the market are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Antares Vision Spa, Aptean Group of Companies, Axway Software SA, Bar Code Integrators Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Labeling Systems LLC, Merit Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE and others.

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Altair Engineering Inc: The company offers ePedigree software, which helps in evaluating strategies to exchange information related to the supply chain for raw materials and other pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company offers ePedigree software which helps to automate supply chain processes.

EPedigree Software Market – Segmentation Assessment

This report extensively covers market segmentation…