EPOW Announces Revenue Growth of 1,718% for First 3 Months of 2023, Chairman Pur… – Press Release

ZIBO, China, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) EPOW, today announced that the revenues for the first 3 months of 2023, ending March 31st, reached $8 million compared to $440,000 in the first 3 months of 2022, an increase of 1,718%. During the first 3 months of 2023 the company produced and shipped over 1,350 metric tons of graphite anode.

The Company also announced that its Chairman, Mr. Haiping Hu has recently acquired 20,000 shares of EPOW stock at an average of $2.78.

“The team at Sunrise has executed quickly emerged as a leading manufacturer of graphite anode,” said Sunrise New Energy’s Chairman Mr. Haiping Hu. “Yet despite all the positive accomplishments, including the results announced today and the closing of purchase orders worth $700 million, the stock has languished. I am acquiring shares because I feel that the stock is dramatically undervalued and that the future is very bright for the company. I plan to acquire more shares in the future as well.”

Sunrise currently reports financial results semi-annually and as such looks forward to a more detailed financial update for investors when it reports its first-half 2023 results for the period ending on June 30, 2023.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 138,000 ㎡ manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with a cumulative…