Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results – Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) – Press Release

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company“) EPSN today reported second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Reported net revenue interest (NRI) production of 2.3 Bcfe (24.9 MMcfe per day) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
- Realized average price of $2.45 per Mcfe including hedges ($1.89 per Mcfe excluding hedges) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
- Delivered total revenues of $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 31% compared to the prior quarter.
- $4.3 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales (including $0.7 million from the recently acquired New Mexico properties), a decrease of 38% compared to the prior quarter
- $2.2 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System, after eliminating revenue earned from Epsilon production ($0.4 million), a decrease of 8% compared to the prior quarter
- Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
- Cash, cash equivalents (including restricted cash), and short term investments totaled $36.8 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of 26% compared to March 31, 2023, due to the Permian investments made during the quarter.
- Returned $3.1 million to shareholders during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
- $1.7 million through the repurchase of 325,055 shares (average price of $5.17 per share), representing a 1% reduction of shares outstanding
- $1.4 million through the quarterly dividend
- An additional 525,000 shares were repurchased after the quarter end in a block trade (at $5.00 per share)
- 1.4 million shares remain under the approved buyback program (expires in March 2024)
- Realized gains of $0.6 million on Henry Hub (HH) and TGP Z4 basis swaps totaling 455,000 MMBTU. The current unrealized gain on the remaining hedge book for 2023 is $1.3 million at June 30, 2023.
- Closed two liquids focused investments in the…