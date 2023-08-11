Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results – Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) – Press Release

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company“) EPSN today reported second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Reported net revenue interest (NRI) production of 2.3 Bcfe (24.9 MMcfe per day) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Realized average price of $2.45 per Mcfe including hedges ($1.89 per Mcfe excluding hedges) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Delivered total revenues of $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 31% compared to the prior quarter. $4.3 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales (including $0.7 million from the recently acquired New Mexico properties), a decrease of 38% compared to the prior quarter

$2.2 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System, after eliminating revenue earned from Epsilon production ($0.4 million), a decrease of 8% compared to the prior quarter





Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents (including restricted cash), and short term investments totaled $36.8 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of 26% compared to March 31, 2023, due to the Permian investments made during the quarter.

Returned $3.1 million to shareholders during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. $1.7 million through the repurchase of 325,055 shares (average price of $5.17 per share), representing a 1% reduction of shares outstanding

$1.4 million through the quarterly dividend An additional 525,000 shares were repurchased after the quarter end in a block trade (at $5.00 per share) 1.4 million shares remain under the approved buyback program (expires in March 2024)



