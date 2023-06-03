Epsom Derby 2023: Protester tackled on monitor throughout race

Watch: Protester dragged from track at Epsom Derby

A protester was tackled by police after entering the track at the Derby Festival at Epsom racecourse.

The man managed to jump the fence during the running of the Derby, while another woman was stopped from climbing the fence, but the race was unaffected.

It followed threats from activist group Animal Rising that they would disrupt the prestigious race.

Police had earlier arrested 19 people “in connection with planned criminal disruption” before Saturday’s meet.

Animal Rising shared a video on Twitter of the protester who entered the track being detained.

Racegoers could be heard jeering the protesters and shouting abuse.

Last week, race organisers the Jockey Club won a High Court injunction to prevent animal rights protesters disrupting the event.

The injunction banned people from entering or throwing objects on the race track, entering the parade ring and any other action that could disrupt proceedings.

Anyone breaching the injunction…