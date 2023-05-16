Epson Announces Availability of SureColor T-Series Wide-Format Multifunction Pri… – Press Release

New 36- and 44-Inch Multifunction Models Feature Integrated 36-Inch Wide Scanner

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Committed to delivering the new benchmark in high-speed CAD and graphics printing, Epson today announced availability of its production-class SureColor® T-Series multifunction printers – the 36-inch SureColor T5770DM and 44-inch SureColor T7770DM. Leveraging the same innovative, compact design as their single-function counterparts, the technical multifunction printers feature an integrated 36-inch wide dual-light scanner that enables both high-speed scanning and copying for wide-format documents.

Epson announces availability of multifunction SureColor T-Series production printers for high-speed CAD and graphics.

“For many technical professions, the ability to scan and share documents is essential for efficient workflow and collaboration,” said Jacob Hardin, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “The new multifunction SureColor T-Series production models include an integrated scanner to provide the ability to professionally scan, copy and share wide-format documents, without sacrificing space. The compact design with full-front operation fits in just about any office environment and makes in-house printing cost efficient and attainable.”

The SureColor T5770DM and SureColor T7770DM deliver versatile high-speed scanning at up to 10 inches per second (black-and-white) and 4.5 inches per second (color),1 with no additional footprint versus single function printers.2 Featuring a space-saving design, the scanner lid flips up when scanning and copying functions are selected and closes when finished to keep the printer’s top surface flat. The scanner’s dual light source reduces the appearance of wrinkles in scanned documents, and predefined modes help optimize scan quality based on image type, enhancing renderings, blueprints, inverted blueprints, and tracing paper. With integrated wireless connectivity, the printers…