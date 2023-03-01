Epson Brings Industry-Disruptive PrecisionCore Technology to Office Printing wit… – Press Release

WorkForce Enterprise AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 Deliver High Reliability for Mid-Range MFP Market

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Epson America, Inc. today announced the availability of three new A3 line head multifunction printers as part of its WorkForce Enterprise portfolio. Powered by PrecisionCore® advanced printing technology, the WorkForce® Enterprise AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 business printing solutions deliver outstanding quality with low waste. Engineered for reliable performance, the AM Series was designed for large workgroups and departments, and competitively offers energy-efficient features in a space-saving form factor.

The WorkForce Enterprise AM Series MFPs have the lowest power consumption in their classes1 – up to 65% lower for the AM-C6000, up to 55% lower for the AM-C5000 and up to 45% lower for the AM-C4000 versus color laser printers – to help businesses meet sustainability goals. Convenient for space-constrained environments, they use the least amount of floor space in each of their classes2 and support an optional inner finishing accessory without adding to the footprint of the main unit.

“Epson continues to demonstrate its commitment for taking PrecisionCore inkjet technology into the broader office printing market,” says Robert Palmer, research vice president with IDC’s Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group. “With its latest WorkForce Enterprise AM Series MFPs, Epson has expanded into new market segments, with the promise of more to come.”

The breakthrough WorkForce Enterprise AM Series offers a variety of high-performance features to keep businesses moving. Offering fast print speeds – 60 ISO ppm† (black/color) for the AM-C6000, 50 ISO ppm† (black/color) for the AM-C5000 and 40 ISO ppm† (black/color) for the AM-C4000 – and a fast first page out, these feature-packed solutions deliver revolutionary productivity for a variety of work environments.

“Expanding the WorkForce Enterprise…