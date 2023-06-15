Epson Invites Developers and Startups to Participate in its Second “U.S. Innovat… – Press Release

Applications Open for Hybrid Event Inviting Innovators to Combine the Physical and Digital Leveraging Epson’s Secure Cloud Service “Epson Connect” for Scan and Print Workflows

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Offering an attractive ecosystem of over tens of millions of printers and scanners sold across more than 150 countries, Epson today announced it will be hosting its second U.S.-based “Epson Innovation Challenge,” offering developers a unique opportunity to partner with a trusted brand with global reach. Held in San Francisco, San Jose and remotely from July 12-20, the event challenges innovators to develop a working MVP (minimum viable product) concept using Epson Connect™ and an Epson printer or scanner. Applications are open now through July 5.

“Epson is committed to providing an attractive platform for innovative partners to develop new solutions and user experiences on top of Epson’s print and scan products that will foster communication and collaboration while utilizing Epson Connect, our secure cloud service,” said Junkichi Yoshida, COO, Epson Printing Solutions.

Epson has built a global reputation for user-friendly precision hardware products that can be found anywhere from consumer homes, in education, small and medium businesses to government agencies. This Innovation Challenge gives developers a unique opportunity to integrate the Epson Connect API with their existing products or to build new solutions utilizing the power of the secure cloud service for scanning and printing, with access to millions of users. Sectors that can benefit from such solutions could include Healthcare, PropTech, Hybrid Work or to provide secure printing and scanning in InsurTech and Fintech.

“The Epson Innovation Challenge is a great opportunity for startups and innovators to rapidly test their creativity and pitch to Epson’s top…