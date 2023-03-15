Epson Now Shipping High-Speed SureColor P-Series and T-Series Wide-Format Produc… – Press Release

New 24-, 36- and 44-Inch Printers Feature Innovative Space-Saving Design and Advanced Performance for High-Volume Production

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Committed to meeting the high-volume production needs of businesses, Epson today announced availability of its new 24-, 36- and 44-inch production-class SureColor® T-Series and SureColor P-Series printing solutions. Leveraging an innovative, space-saving design, the SureColor T-Series technical printers are designed to meet the complex and demanding needs of technical and production printing environments, and the SureColor P-Series photo and graphics printers are designed for photo fulfillment, retail photo labs, poster, and graphic art production.

Epson Announces Availability of Production Printers Featuring Compact Design and Advanced Performance.

“Our customers and reseller partners have been anticipating the availability of these models as they deliver powerful performance in a compact package, enabling professionals to get their projects done fast without taking up precious space in work areas,” said Jason Meyer, group product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “These models are designed from the ground up with considerable market feedback to seamlessly fit into any production environment. This design changes everything.”

SureColor T-Series

Delivering incredible speed and advanced performance, the 24-inch SureColor T3770E, SureColor T3770DE, SureColor T3770DR, 36-inch SureColor T5770DR, and 44-inch SureColor T7770DL feature 2.64-inch PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead technology to produce posters at speeds up to 300 sqft/hr, and A1/D-size technical prints in as little as 16 seconds.1 Designed for versatile applications, the models leverage innovative six-color UltraChrome® XD3 Ink with Red Ink to capture color gamut that can be a challenge for a production printer, as well as photo and matte black for printing on a wide range of glossy and matte media.

Up to 25%…