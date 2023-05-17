Epson OmniLink m-Series Receipt Printers Certified for Slice Register POS System… – Press Release

Slice Register with an Epson Receipt Printer Offers Local Pizzerias Centralized Ordering System for Streamlined Operations and Smarter Business Insights

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the influx of third-party delivery apps and increased orders from multiple touchpoints, local pizzerias need powerful digital tools to help them build thriving, lasting businesses. Epson today announced that Slice , the technology platform powering America’s largest network of pizzerias, has certified Epson’s OmniLink® m-Series thermal receipt printers for Slice Register , a POS system exclusively built for local pizzerias. Slice Register keeps all orders – online, in-person, by phone – in one place while optimizing operations so local pizzerias can work smarter, better engage customers and boost profits.

Slice Certifies Epson m-Series Receipt Printers for Slice Register POS Systems.

“The Epson m-Series printers are sleek, compact and integrate seamlessly with the Slice Register to help our massive network of independent pizzerias not only survive but thrive,” said Robin Mast, restaurant technology manager, POS Division, Slice. “Our goal is to partner with local pizzerias to provide innovative products and services to help them be more efficient and digital first, ultimately enabling them to provide an overall enhanced customer experience. By offering an Epson receipt printer as part of the POS system, pizzerias can be confident in knowing they have a dependable printer powering all of their order fulfillments.”

The Slice Register kit consists of a touchscreen tablet, protective case, base, cash drawer, credit card terminal, receipt printer, and kitchen printer. Specifically designed for pizzerias, Slice Register is durable enough to withstand the busiest pizzerias and simple enough for the whole team to use. Slice Register integrates with Slice Ordering to put all online, phone and in-person orders into one easy-to-use system to streamline workflows,…