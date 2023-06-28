Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 18, 20… – Press Release

WICHITA, Kan., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equity Bancshares, Inc. EQBK, (“Equity”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, will release its second quarter results on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with a press release issued after market close.



Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Elliott and Chief Financial Officer Eric Newell will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings results on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link and follow the registration instructions. Once you have registered for the call, dial-in information will be provided. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until July 26, 2023, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com .

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements…