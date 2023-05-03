Erling Haaland report: Manchester Metropolis striker breaks Premier League report for targets in a season

Haaland has scored 35 goals in 31 Premier League games this season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken the record for goals in a Premier League season.

The Norwegian scored his 35th league goal of the campaign against West Ham to move past Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole’s previous best of 34.

Haaland had already set a new high in a 38-game season, surpassing Mohamed Salah’s 32 goals for Liverpool in 2017-18.

He now holds the overall record and has another five games to add to his tally.

Haaland’s 35th top-flight goal of the season came via a deft finish in the second half of a 3-0 win against the Hammers that sent City back to the top of the league.

He was given a guard of honour by his team-mates, boss Pep Guardiola and the club’s backroom staff after the final whistle at Etihad Stadium.

Cole’s 34 goals for Newcastle in 1993-94 was matched by Shearer as he fired Blackburn to the title the following year but there were 22 teams in the top flight in both seasons, giving them…