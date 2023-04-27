Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Sha… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ero Copper Corp. EROERO (“Ero” or the “Company”) reported the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 82,182,553 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 89.08% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 6, 2023 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.



Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 7, 2023 (the “Circular”), which is available on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

SET THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT TEN

Shareholders approved the proposal to set the number of directors at ten with 99.99% of votes cast in favour.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders re-elected ten directors as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast Director Nominee For Withheld For Withheld Christopher Noel Dunn 67,587,902 1,003,619 98.54 % 1.46 % David Strang 68,465,016 126,505 99.82 % 0.18 % Jill Angevine 67,568,540 1,022,981 98.51 % 1.49 % Lyle Braaten 65,783,770 2,807,751 95.91 % 4.09 % Steven Busby 67,586,891 1,004,630 98.54 % 1.46 % Dr. Sally Eyre 66,888,685 1,702,837 97.52 % 2.48 % Robert Getz 67,216,580 1,374,941 98.00 % 2.00 % Chantal Gosselin 67,972,999 618,523 99.10 % 0.90 % John Wright 68,452,809 138,712 99.80 % 0.20 % Matthew Wubs 67,445,877 1,145,644 98.33 % 1.67 %

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor with 99.97% of votes cast in favour.