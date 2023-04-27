Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Sha… – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ero Copper Corp. EROERO (“Ero” or the “Company”) reported the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 82,182,553 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 89.08% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 6, 2023 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 7, 2023 (the “Circular”), which is available on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

SET THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT TEN

Shareholders approved the proposal to set the number of directors at ten with 99.99% of votes cast in favour.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders re-elected ten directors as follows:

    Number of Common Shares Voted   Percentage of Votes Cast
Director Nominee   For Withheld   For Withheld
Christopher Noel Dunn   67,587,902 1,003,619   98.54 % 1.46 %
David Strang   68,465,016 126,505   99.82 % 0.18 %
Jill Angevine   67,568,540 1,022,981   98.51 % 1.49 %
Lyle Braaten   65,783,770 2,807,751   95.91 % 4.09 %
Steven Busby   67,586,891 1,004,630   98.54 % 1.46 %
Dr. Sally Eyre   66,888,685 1,702,837   97.52 % 2.48 %
Robert Getz   67,216,580 1,374,941   98.00 % 2.00 %
Chantal Gosselin   67,972,999 618,523   99.10 % 0.90 %
John Wright   68,452,809 138,712   99.80 % 0.20 %
Matthew Wubs   67,445,877 1,145,644   98.33 % 1.67 %

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor with 99.97% of votes cast in favour.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR