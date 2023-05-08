Ero Copper Reports First Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results – Ero Copp… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ero Copper Corp. EROERO (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Copper production of 9,327 tonnes at C1 cash costs (*) of $1.70 per pound of copper produced

of $1.70 per pound of copper produced Record gold production of 12,443 ounces at C1 cash costs (*) and All-in Sustaining Costs (“AISC”) (*) of $436 and $946, respectively, per ounce of gold produced

and All-in Sustaining Costs (“AISC”) of $436 and $946, respectively, per ounce of gold produced Strong quarterly financial results included: Net income attributable to the owners of the Company of $24.2 million ($0.26 per share on a diluted basis) Adjusted net income attributable to the owners of the Company (*) of $22.5 million ($0.24 per share on a diluted basis) Adjusted EBITDA (*) of $48.2 million



Available liquidity at quarter-end of $386.6 million included cash and cash equivalents of $209.9 million, short-term investments of $26.7 million, and $150.0 million of undrawn availability under the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility

Execution of strategic initiatives continues to position the Company for significant near-term organic growth Construction of the Tucumã Project reached nearly 30% physical completion as of quarter-end with over 85% of planned capital expenditures under contract At the Xavantina Operations, development of the Matinha vein remains on schedule with production expected to commence in H2 2023 The Caraíba Operations’ Pilar 3.0 initiative on track with shaft pre-sink activities commencing on schedule subsequent to quarter-end



2023 production, operating cost, and capital expenditure guidance reaffirmed

*These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other…