Eschar Removal Treatment Market Is Projected to increase at a CAGR of around 4.5… – Press Release

The market analysis of the global eschar removal treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Analysis of the global market for eschar removal treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Eschar is a tissue that develops over a wound as it heals; it may be dry, scab-like, or blackened. As part of managing wound care, the eschar is normally removed by a healthcare expert.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing awareness for early diagnosis and treatment of chronic wounds is driving the market revenue share.

The geriatric population is likely to increase the market demand.

The introduction of novel devices and dressings is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Eschar Removal Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Procedure Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Eschar Removal Treatment Market:

In December 2022, NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb), a product by Vericel Corporation that eliminates eschar in people with severe partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, acquired FDA clearance.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for eschar removal treatment includes:

Misonix, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co., KG

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

