Eschar Removal Treatment Market Is Projected to increase at a CAGR of around 4.5… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market analysis of the global eschar removal treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
Analysis of the global market for eschar removal treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Eschar is a tissue that develops over a wound as it heals; it may be dry, scab-like, or blackened. As part of managing wound care, the eschar is normally removed by a healthcare expert.
Key Takeaways:
- The increasing awareness for early diagnosis and treatment of chronic wounds is driving the market revenue share.
- The geriatric population is likely to increase the market demand.
- The introduction of novel devices and dressings is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.
Eschar Removal Treatment Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|CAGR
|4.5%
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Product Type, Procedure Type, End User, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Recent Development in the Eschar Removal Treatment Market:
- In December 2022, NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb), a product by Vericel Corporation that eliminates eschar in people with severe partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, acquired FDA clearance.
Competitive Landscape
A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for eschar removal treatment includes:
- Misonix, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Coloplast A/S
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co., KG
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The global eschar removal treatment market revenue is…