Esker Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice… – Press Release

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications.

Gartner defines the integrated invoice-to-cash (I2C) applications market as, “cloud-based applications that enable CFOs to manage customer invoicing, collections, customer payments and cash applications within an integrated platform.”

“This latest Gartner recognition — which positions Esker as a Leader — is, in our opinion, a testament to our teams’ hard work to provide efficient, innovative and valuable solutions for our customers,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “Technology is a driver of change. To support smarter growth strategies, Finance leaders must optimize I2C processes since they impact company cashflow, operating capital and customer relationships.”

Esker Synergy AI — the set of technologies powering Esker’s solutions — supports AR teams throughout the I2C process to enhance automation, facilitate decision-making, and boost employee and customer experiences.

“Esker is honored to be recognized as one of the four Leaders in this Magic Quadrant,” said Maud Berger, Invoice-to-Cash Product Manager at Esker. “We believe this positioning reflects our ability to bring together modern technologies that drive AR performance to new levels and deliver faster ROI and cash collection.”

Supported by AI technology, Esker’s Accounts Receivable solution suite helps Finance departments rethink receivables management to reduce DSO and secure revenue. From credit management, customer invoicing and payment to cash application, claims and deductions, and collections management, Esker automates and connects each step of the I2C process to improve overall efficiency, provide visibility over cashflow and elevate the customer experience.

