Esperion Presents Results from CLEAR Outcomes Primary Prevention Analysis at 83r… – Press Release

– 30% risk reduction of MACE-4 composite of death from cardiovascular causes, and >25% risk reduction across four key secondary endpoints in primary prevention population, including 27% reduction in all-cause mortality –



– Bempedoic acid is the first LDL-lowering therapy since statins to demonstrate cardiovascular risk reduction in a primary prevention population –

– Of the patients included in the primary prevention population, nearly two-thirds were diabetic –

– Results simultaneously published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esperion ESPR announced the results from the pre-specified, primary prevention CLEAR Outcomes subgroup analysis at the 83rd American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions.

Results from this primary prevention analysis show a significant reduction in cardiovascular risk, including a 36% risk reduction of MACE-3 (composite of major adverse cardiovascular events including non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and cardiovascular death), and a 30% risk reduction of MACE-4 (composite of major adverse cardiovascular events including non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, coronary revascularization and cardiovascular death) in the primary prevention population. The data were simultaneously published in the renowned peer-reviewed Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The article, entitled “Bempedoic Acid for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Events in Statin-Intolerant Patients,” can be found here.

“We are thrilled with the results from the primary prevention analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes study presented at the ADA Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American Medical Association,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion. “This analysis represents a significant opportunity to expand how many people can benefit from bempedoic acid, to the tune of 70…