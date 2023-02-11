Esports market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dy… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global esports market size is estimated to grow by USD 3515.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.81% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the esports market was valued at USD 927.95 million. APAC will account for 43% of the market’s growth during the forecast period.
For more Insights on market size Request a sample report
Esports market – Five Forces
The esports market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Interpretation of porter’s five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!
Esports market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Esports market – Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on revenue stream (sponsorships, media rights, advertising, publisher fees, and merchandise and ticket sales), genre (MOBA, FPS, RTS, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The sponsorships segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing participation of non-endemic and endemic sponsor brands in e-sports is driving the growth of the sponsorship segment.
- With half of the global e-sports audience being males aged under 35 years, many companies are focusing their efforts on targeting them through e-sports sponsorships. This allows them to reach a larger audience who will be interested in their…