Esports market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dy… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global esports market size is estimated to grow by USD 3515.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.81% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the esports market was valued at USD 927.95 million. APAC will account for 43% of the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Esports market – Five Forces

The esports market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Esports market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Esports market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on revenue stream (sponsorships, media rights, advertising, publisher fees, and merchandise and ticket sales), genre (MOBA, FPS, RTS, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).