Espresso costs are crashing. What it means to your cup of joe

Coffee futures are crashing. But that might not mean too much for the price of your cup of coffee.

In August, Arabica coffee futures were trading at $2.43 per pound. By Wednesday, the price had tumbled to $1.59, a roughly 35% decline.

There are a few reasons for the steady drop in prices, explained Carlos Mera, head of the agri commodities markets team at Rabobank.

For one thing, weather in Brazil is better than it has been the past couple of years. Rainfall this fall suggests that the country will have a good coffee crop, securing supply.

“September is usually the start of the wet season,” Mera explained. “The start of this wet season was actually very good.”

Then there’s the strength of the US dollar.

“When the dollar goes up, everything…