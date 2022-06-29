Essex announce governance plan to assist membership meet variety targets

John Stephenson took over as Essex chief executive in late 2021

Essex have set up a new governance plan after failing to meet England and Wales Cricket Board diversity targets.

Eight board vacancies are to be filled this year, five by members’ election, while three can be appointed directly.

Earlier this month, the club were placed under a “non-compliance process” and told they face potential sanctions by the domestic game’s governing body.

“We are working closely with the ECB to become fully compliant,” said chief executive John Stephenson.

“This is an important period in the club’s future to form an adept board, which will only be achieved through a full, transparent and consistent recruitment process for the vacancies on the board.

“This will be an opportunity for the membership to appoint a new board who will bring a broad skillset, stability and compliance to the club.”

The application process will begin next month, with voting to take place in September – before the club’s AGM in…