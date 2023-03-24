Ethiopia and the Netherlands Endorse the Launch of a Groundbreaking Private Sect… – Press Release

“In a joint press statement today, the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, along with their partners, endorsed the launch by Nedamco Africa of an innovative initiative to implement Water Management through a fully digital approach. This groundbreaking endeavor has the potential to significantly improve the water quality, facilitate direct access, and increase the availability of water volumes for approximately 10 million individuals residing in the metropolitan area of Addis Ababa.”



NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at the UN23 Water Conference in New York, H.E. Dr. Eng. Habtamu Itefa Geleta, Minister for the Ministry of Water and Energy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and Kitty van der Heijden, Director-General International Cooperation at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, endorsed the launch of the Ethiopian SDG6 Water Management initiative. The initiative has the aim to improve the water needs of millions of people and will be based on digitally verifiable outcomes focused on the reduction of non-revenue water, increase of water quality, increased access to water, and higher availability of water. In a “first-ever”, leveraging the latest available technologies, the solution will measure, report, and verify outcomes of Water Management, starting in Addis Ababa, a city of 10 million inhabitants, starting in a sub-set of the city, using Digital Twins in a fully digital and transparent manner. This project is a collaboration of the Ethiopian local and federal government and multiple innovators in the profit and non-profit sectors like Microsoft, Bentley Systems, Deltares and VEI. The launch is endorsed by the Dutch Government. The SDG6 Water Management initiative has the potential to be rolled out to over nineteen other countries in fifty-five cities, improving the water needs of half a billion people.

