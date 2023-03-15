Eton v Harrow and Oxford v Cambridge to remain at Lord’s after MCC compromise

The fixture between Eton and Harrow, two of England’s most prestigious private schools, has been held annually at Lord’s since 1805

Lord’s will still host the Eton versus Harrow school match and the university fixture between Cambridge and Oxford until at least 2027 after a compromise at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

It follows complaints from MCC members after a decision last year by the club’s executive to relocate the games.

They wanted to reduce the number of games at Lord’s and offer a wider range of people the chance to play there.

There will be a review in the winter of 2027 and a possible vote in 2028.

The fixtures, both played at Lord’s since the early 19th century, have proved divisive at the MCC, who own the venue.

Last year, MCC president Stephen Fry spoke in support of the changes and said they would help challenge a “turgid image of snobbery and elitism”

But a group of members protested, leading to an apology from the executive and a wider consultation.

That consultation…