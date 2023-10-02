Eton v Harrow match needs to be moved from Lord’s, says new MCC president Mark Nicholas

The fixture between Eton and Harrow, two of England’s most prestigious private schools, has been held annually at Lord’s since 1805

The annual Eton versus Harrow school match should move away from Lord’s to ensure cricket remains “relevant”, says new MCC president Mark Nicholas.

The fixture is currently set to remain at the ground until at least 2027.

“The world changes, responsibilities change,” Nicholas told The Times. external-link

“I love the traditions, but it has to remain relevant, and that fixture is not as relevant as it was, and I think there will come a time when the headmasters of both schools agree that they’ve moved on from it too, and then there will be a natural shift away from it having to be played here.”

The Eton versus Harrow match and the university fixture between Cambridge and Oxford have been played at Lord’s since the early 19th century.

However, these contests between the prestigious educational establishments have become divisive at the MCC – Marylebone Cricket…