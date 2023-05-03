Euclid Transactional Announces Promotion of Eight New Senior Vice Presidents – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Euclid Transactional, LLC (“Euclid Transactional”), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced that eight members of its US team have been promoted to Senior Vice President. These promotions are a testament to these team members’ dedication, work-ethic and service to the firm’s clients and brokers.

Euclid Transactional congratulates the following for their promotion to SVP:

Claims:

Nick Morales



Rose Kenerson

Representations and Warranties Underwriting:

Corey Connelly



Hasnaa El Rhermoul



Kim Heessels



Sean Kim

Tax Underwriting:

Bryce Pressentin



Jeffrey Lash

“We are especially proud of the growth and career development of these team members, and we appreciate all of their hard work in supporting our clients,” said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal. “Our firm remains committed to advancing talent and promoting from within and we are excited to see our colleagues rising to become leaders in our industry.”

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 5,105 policies, for deals with a combined value of over $4.1 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of over $530 million from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.