Euro 2022 remaining: ‘We have modified the sport’ – England captain Leah Williamson

Captain Leah Williamson said her England side have “changed the game in this country” as she celebrated their historic Euro 2022 victory.

They lifted the trophy and sang Sweet Caroline in front of thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square on Monday.

“We said we wanted to make our legacy about winning and that’s what we did,” Williamson said.

“The legacy of the tournament was already made before that final game – what we’ve done for women and young girls who can look up and aspire to be us.

“I think England have hosted an incredible tournament and we’ve changed the game in this country – and hopefully across Europe and across the world.”

The Football Association is now set to hold talks with manager Sarina Wiegman about extending her contract with England after Sunday’s success.

Dutchwoman Wiegman, whose deal with England currently runs until 2025, has now won back-to-back European Women’s Championships, after guiding the Netherlands to the title in 2017.

“She will have a couple of weeks off….