Euro 2024 draw: Scotland in group with hosts Germany whereas England in with Denmark

Scotland will play Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024 after being drawn in the same group as the hosts.

Hungary and Switzerland complete Group A, while England are in Group C alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

Wales would be in Group D with France, the Netherlands and Austria at next summer’s tournament should they qualify via March’s play-offs.

Germany will face Steve Clarke’s Scotland in the opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday, 14 June.

Euro 2020 finalists England will begin their campaign on 16 June against Serbia.

Defending champions Italy, who beat Gareth Southgate’s side on penalties in the 2020 final, are up against three-time winners Spain, Croatia and Albania in Group B.

The final of Euro 2024 will take place on 14 July at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A*, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium,…